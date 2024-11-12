Thailand launches ‘Winter Festivals’, a series of celebrations running through November and December

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has launched its Winter Festivals, a series of celebrations running through November and December designed to promote the country’s cultural assets under the theme “7 Wonders of Thailand.” Led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, the launch event recently reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to establishing itself as a global destination for festivals and cultural events, enhancing its standing in Southeast Asia’s tourism market.



Organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Winter Festivals feature a rich lineup of events across seven thematic areas, including traditional celebrations, sporting events, food, music, and lighting displays. The festivities span the nation, starting with the Loi Krathong Festival celebrated from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and other cities and continuing with large-scale New Year countdowns in well-known locations such as ICONSIAM in Bangkok and those in the provinces.







In addition to cultural showcases, the festival calendar includes several high-profile sports and culinary events. Marathons, triathlons, and regional food gatherings are set to attract both local and international participants. The music lineup includes popular festivals such as Wonderfruit in Chon Buri and Rolling Loud in Pattaya, enhancing the entertainment appeal of winter in Thailand. (NNT)

































