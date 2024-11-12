Bangkok hosts ‘Where Should Disabled Children Study 2025’ to empower learning opportunities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, along with key city officials and representatives from social welfare organizations, inaugurated the “Where Should Disabled Children Study 2025” event at the Bangkok City Hall’s Irawat Pattana Building, November 12. This initiative aims to create accessible learning opportunities for disabled children and provide comprehensive guidance on education and future career pathways.

Governor Chadchart expressed his enthusiasm for supporting this inclusive learning space, emphasizing that education is vital for building a promising future for every child. He noted that Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been dedicated to education and employment for people with disabilities, currently employing over 400 disabled individuals in city government roles. This collaboration aims to foster social understanding, diversity, and enhanced public services.



The event offered three main zones:

1. What to Study – Career guidance, suitable academic paths, and advice on building portfolios and interview skills.

2. Where to Study – Information on institutions that support disabled students with resources for a smooth learning experience.

3. How to Study – Discussions from experienced disabled students offering inspiration and mentorship.

Scholarships were awarded to support the educational goals of attendees, reinforcing the belief that education is a vast world beyond degrees—it's a journey of self-discovery and preparation for the future. The event, backed by various sectors, reflects society's commitment to equal education, showcasing diversity as a source of beauty and knowledge for all.














































