Thailand promotes sale of jasmine to mark Mother’s Day

Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has taken part in activities to promote the sale of jasmine flowers to celebrate the annual Mother’s Day, and attended the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) event.







Before chairing the cabinet meeting today, the Prime Minister met with representatives of the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand (NCSWT), as they were promoting the sale of jasmine to celebrate Mother’s Day and the 88th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. Some of the proceeds from the sale will be used to help vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister offered words of encouragement to a group of young people, telling them to become active in national development when they grow up.







The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, then led the Prime Minister to view the Amazing Thailand SHA event, which oversees sanitation and the safety standards of tourism products and services. SHA’s certified businesses assure customers that their products and services are up to standard and comply with guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease. The Prime Minister lauded the cooperation between the government and the private sector in moving the country forward amid the COVID-19 crisis.



The Assistant to the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Suporn Atthawong, led the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, Wichian Chantharothai, and members of the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Association (MPC), to meet with Gen. Prayut.

The group has promoted activities to revive Nakhon Ratchasima and create a positive image of it to Thai filmmakers. The group thanked the Prime Minister and the government for effectively handling the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister asked the film industry to produce movies, which reflect Thai culture, in a bid to stimulate cultural tourism. (NNT)











