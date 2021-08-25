Thailand promotes freshly legalized Kratom plant as medicine and economic crop

The Minister of Justice visited Ban Na San district in Surat Thani this week, after kratom was listed as a legal plant. He discussed the new policy with local residents who have been using kratom as food and medicine for hundreds of years.

Somsak Thepsuthin, the Minister of Justice made clear that it was now possible to use kratom domestically as it was legalized on August 24.







From now on, residents can grow the plant and use it to make medicine, food and drinks, and trade it freely except for mixing it with drugs.

After that, the Minister went to Pak Phanang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat to give certificates to 42 people who are growing kratom in a pilot project that is part of proving that kratom is not a narcotic drug.

Furthermore, there were also discussions about kratom as an economic crop, kratom products, and patents. (NNT)























