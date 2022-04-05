Thailand promotes beach honeymoon destinations among wedding planners from India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized a fam trip and industry symposium for a group of wedding planners from India during 15-22 March, 2022, to update them on some of the world-famous romantic destinations on offer in Thailand.



Thailand is already an immensely popular destination for Indian newly-weds and couples looking for a romantic getaway, having been named ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ for the second year in a row at the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2021 last December, and with Thailand relaxing its entry requirements since 1 April, 2022, the TAT Mumbai and New Delhi Offices took the opportunity to take 15 wedding planners from across India to Phuket, Ko Samui, Khao Lak, and Bangkok.

These and other beach destinations like Krabi, Hua Hin, Rayong, and Pattaya are popular with Indian wedding couples and honeymooners.







Ms. Cholada Siddhivarn, TAT Mumbai Office Director, said “For the upcoming wedding season, we plan to mainly focus on marketing activities to bring Thailand back to the ‘must-travel wish list’ and a perfect ‘wedding destination’ for Indians. In Thailand, anything is possible – from your fairy-tale wedding to your dream proposal, from a romantic honeymoon to a glorious pre-wedding shoot. It’s the perfect place direct from your own love story”.

The Indian wedding planners attended a symposium in Phuket and Ko Samui, and also visited Khao Lak and Bangkok to experience the post COVID-19 facilities on offer. A key objective of the fam trip was also to promote Thailand as a safe destination to visit with the necessary safety protocols and ease of travel in place for weddings and honeymoons, MICE, leisure, and all travellers.

In line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, weddings and honeymoons is one of the various market segments TAT is focusing on attracting from India, the others include golfers, millennials, and digital nomads.



Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, TAT New Delhi Office Director, said “Among the ‘Amazing New Chapters’ is The One You Love, which invites specific segments like families, couples, and friends to create wonderful memories together in Thailand. Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai in particular are being promoted as popular destinations for weddings and honeymooners with their beautiful beaches, mountain resorts, and vibrant city appeal.”

































