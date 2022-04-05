‘Gatick’ admits to false statement on Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ case

The manager of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong admitted that she made a false statement on wine consumption but insisted she had never said Tangmo had urinated in the stern of their speedboat before the actress fell overboard and drowned.

The manager, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, was interrogated for over three hours. Afterwards she had a press conference together with former MP Sira Jenjaka in front of the Muang Nonthaburi police station, the questioning venue.



As Gatick’s advisor, Mr Sira said she confessed completely and it was still not too late for the four other speedboat companions to tell the truth. Gatick was always cooperative but she was only once misled by a lawyer in the first place, Mr Sira said. He identified the lawyer only as “M”.

Mr Sira said that the first statements of all Tangmo’s speedboat companions were guided by an alleged team of lawyers. Gatick had thought the team had led them in a right path but later she realized she was misled and sought his advice, Mr Sira said.







Gatick said that she had not mentioned that Tangmo had relieved herself in the stern of the speedboat.

Gatick confessed to police that more than three bottles of wine were consumed on the speedboat on Feb 24 when Tangmo fell overboard. She confirmed other elements of her previous statement with police. (TNA)

































