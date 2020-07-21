Thailand proceeds Covid test on dog of a quarantined returnee from Germany

A Pomeranian pet of a quarantined returnee from Germany was tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 to comply with a normal animal disease control process, according to the Livestock Development Department.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Sorawit Thanito, director-general of the department, said his officials together with officials of the Disease Control Department collected samples for COVID-19 tests from the two-year-old pet dog that arrived with its owner on July 18. The tests on the pet complied with measures of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), he said.

Loading…

Mr Sorawit said that officials did nasal, oral and rectal swabs with the dog. The samples were sent for examination at the National Institute of Animal Health and results should be known on July 23.

“The test is a normal procedure of animal disease surveillance. It is the duty CCSA assigned the Livestock Development Department to do. People need not be worried,” Mr Sorawit said. (TNA)











