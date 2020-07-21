Thai navy officers rescue couple from sinking car in Sattahip

Two naval officers saved a couple from drowning after their car overturned into a Sattahip canal.

Marine Corps Lt. Cmdr. Boon Khumklong, 57, and Naval Rating School Sgt. Major Chaitat Pattanarangka, 45, jumped into the Kanda Canal behind Lertpanya School to pull Pradipat Sathorn, 38, and Songsang Inkard, 37, out of their sinking Toyota Vios July 20.

The couple, who work at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, had just dropped off their child at the school and were driving home on a road behind Lertpanya when, at a curve, Pradipat said he had to swerve to avoid an oncoming car.

The car skid off the narrow road and tumbled into the canal. Neither of them could open the doors once the car was under water, he said.

The two naval officers witnessed the crash and pulled the couple to safety.











