5 more Covid patients returned from Japan, Egypt, Sudan; death toll remains 58

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said one of them came from Japan. The 26-year-old male student arrived on July 7 and appeared sick. He was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan province and tested negative for COVID-19 on his first test. He was then quarantined in Bangkok but his second test showed COVID infection. He lost his sense of smell then.



Three other new cases are male students aged 20, 25 and 28. They returned from Egypt on July 8 and were quarantined in Chonburi. They tested positive on July 19 but showed no symptoms.

The other new case arrived from Sudan on July 18. The 35-year-old man suffered from hernia pain and went to a hospital in Samut Prakan. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 while being asymptomatic.

Total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,255, 3,105 of whom recovered. The death toll remained unchanged at 58. (TNA)











