Thailand prioritizes issue of stress at schools

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education have been prioritizing the issue of stress at schools amid concerns over the rising suicide rates among youths.

This year’s third meeting of the National Mental Health Committee recently endorsed mechanisms for promoting mental health at the provincial level. It also resolved to accelerate mental health promotion in order to help prevent suicide and violence, as well as promote mental healthcare processes in the post-pandemic era.







The meeting was attended by Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Mental Health, who emphasized collaborative efforts to prevent suicides among children and youths. Dr Amporn added that the health and education ministries are jointly engaging in the “Hero Program” to holistically look after students’ health. Under this program, provincial-level education commissions provide input for the development of suicide prevention mechanisms for students. The director-general noted that suicides among children are becoming more prevalent and the problem is worsening.







Dr Amporn also acknowledged a shortage of personnel, especially psychologists, to address stress at schools. She has therefore asked parents and school personnel to contribute by helping to observe the behavior of students. (NNT)

































