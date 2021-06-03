Thailand prepares schools for June 14 reopening

As schools across the country are scheduled to reopen for this year’s first semester on 14th June, provincial and educational authorities are working to ensure sufficient health and safety measures are in place to secure the wellbeing of students.

At the provincial Land Transport Office in Ayutthaya, Provincial Governor Phanu Yaemsri has inspected the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures among student transport operators ahead of the new semester opening, where safety and good maintenance are stressed.







Ayutthaya province is requiring student transport vehicles to ensure proper physical distancing, ensure good ventilation, and provide hand sanitizers onboard. All passengers must wear a mask throughout their journey, and are prohibited from eating on the vehicle.

A COVID-19 testing service for school bus drivers was provided by Karunvej Hospital to provide reassurance for parents. The province also aims to test 600 drivers as part of this initiative.

In Chiang Mai, provincial educational official Yupin Boucom has reminded schools to follow COVID-19 prevention measures strictly, including a 14-day isolation for teachers and school personnel prior to the 14th June opening.





Schools in Chiang Mai will only be allowed to open after passing all Thai Stop Service Plus’ 44 assessment criteria by the Department of Health. Schools must arrange class schedules in a staggered time pattern to reduce crowding, provide hand sanitizers at the facilities, and ensure proper level of student transport standard.

For 133 boarding schools in Chiang Mai, the provincial educational office requires all 8,809 students, teachers, and school personnel to serve a 14-day quarantine prior to the school opening. Parents are urged to monitor the symptoms of their children once school starts.

Chiang Mai Province is working to provide COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and school personnel. So far, around 10,000 personnel out of 19,000 have already signed up for their jabs. (NNT)



















