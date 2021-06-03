Pattaya beaches reopen with groups, booze banned

Pattaya’s beaches reopened with restrictions Wednesday, with sun worshipers allowed to relax but without alcohol or large groups.

With the Pattaya area’s new daily coronavirus cases remaining in the single digits – four on Thursday and eight June 2 – the city decided to stop rousting people from beaches that were never officially closed by Chonburi Province.







Beach umbrella vendors got the go-ahead to resume service under strict disease-control protocols, swimmers and small groups were permitted and people could eat food, but not drink booze.

Not many people took advantage, however, as the reopening wasn’t broadly publicized and some vendors remained closed.



One vendor, who goes by Somchai, said a few customers were better than no customers. The morning saw some expats take girlfriends or family members to the beach, which is made easier by more plentiful parking.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the Communicable Disease Control Commission agreed to allow the use of beaches and public parks as long as neither drew large groups of people and alcohol remained outlawed.

Pattaya beaches were never cordoned off and outright closed as they were last year, but overzealous city officers kept virtually everyone off the sand, even if they were alone and masked up.

























