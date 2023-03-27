Thailand prepares grand Songkran festivities during holiday period April 13-15

The government has announced full support for this year’s Songkran Festival, ordering state agencies to prepare grand events for the holiday period from April 13-15.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the administration expects a significant increase in tourist numbers, with around 17-20 million people traveling around the country next month.







The government has launched campaigns to encourage people to travel during public holidays from now until September under the TAT’s “Visit Thailand Year: Amazing New Chapters” scheme, as well as through campaigns such as We Travel Together, Wonder Deal and Secret Code 365. These campaigns are expected to boost domestic tourism in April and attract more yearly tourist spending.







To ensure tourists’ safety during the festival, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek urged Thai and foreign visitors to install the I Lert U mobile application. The app, developed by the Tourist Police, provides a 24-hour service where users can lodge complaints or call for help. It also uses the phone’s GPS signal to locate the caller and send assistance.

The I Lert U app is available in multiple languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Arabic and most languages used in Southeast Asia. (NNT)

































