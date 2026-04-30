Thailand prepares for Royal Ploughing Ceremony with full rehearsal at Sanam Luang

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives conducted a full-scale rehearsal at Sanam Luang to prepare for the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, an ancient rite marking the traditional start of the rice-growing season.

The exercise ensured that all ceremonial steps, including the procession and the Brahmin rituals, conform to centuries-old traditions ahead of the official events scheduled for May 12–13.

Vinaroj Supsongsuk, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives, will serve as the “Phraya Raek Na” (Lord of the Plough), accompanied by four celestial maidens —civil servants from the ministry—who carry gold and silver baskets. Central to the ceremony are the sacred oxen, Phra Kho Pho and Phra Khor Phiang. After performing the ceremonial ploughing, the oxen will be offered seven types of food and drink, including rice, corn, grass, and rice wine, to forecast the country’s agricultural and economic outlook for the year.







The Rice Department has prepared approximately 5.1 tonnes of royal seeds consisting of seven rice varieties grown at the Chitralada Villa Royal Residence. These seeds will be distributed to farmers across the kingdom as symbols of prosperity.

The Rice Department has prepared approximately 5.1 tonnes of royal seeds consisting of seven rice varieties grown at the Chitralada Villa Royal Residence. These seeds will be distributed to farmers across the kingdom as symbols of prosperity.

The 2026 proceedings will begin on May 12 with Buddhist merit-making ceremonies at the Emerald Buddha Temple, followed by the formal ploughing and sowing rite at Sanam Luang on May 13. This tradition remains a cornerstone of Thai culture, designed to boost farmer morale and bless the upcoming cropping season. (TNA)





















































