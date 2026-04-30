Government eyes 500 billion baht loan as ‘Thais Help Thais’ stimulus plan takes shape

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that the government is preparing an emergency decree to authorize a loan of approximately 500 billion baht ($15 billion) to stimulate the economy.

Speaking after a meeting with his economic team and relevant agencies, Anutin confirmed that the administration is laying the groundwork for the borrowing plan, though he emphasized that all steps must strictly adhere to legal and constitutional frameworks.

“Everything must be done according to regulations, be legally sound, comply with the constitution, and benefit the country and its people,” Anutin told reporters.







When asked if the loan amount remained fixed at 500 billion baht, the Prime Minister noted that while a ceiling has been established, the final amount utilized would be determined later.

The move comes as the government seeks to secure funding for its primary economic stimulus measures amid a sluggish recovery.

The announcement coincided with details released by the Bhumjaithai Party via its official Facebook page regarding a stimulus program titled “Thai Chuey Thai” (Thais Helping Thais). The scheme aims to reduce living costs and boost domestic purchasing power.

According to the party’s infographic, the program offers a total subsidy of 4,000 baht per person. Under a co-payment model, the government will cover 60% of spending, while the citizen pays the remaining 40%. The benefit is scheduled to be distributed in monthly installments of 1,000 baht over a four-month period.

Registration is set to open in May 2026, with the scheme officially launching in June 2026. Transactions will be processed through the “Pao Tang” mobile application and can be used at participating shops nationwide. (TNA)

















































