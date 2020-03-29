Thailand prepare temporary COVID-19 hospitals as patients increase in provinces

A considerable number of COVID-19 patients are being diagnosed in all regions of the country. Provinces are now preparing temporary hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 patients as the situation escalates.







Sunpasithiprasong Hospital, in Ubon Ratchathani, has adapted one of its buildings to be used as special wards, specifically for COVID-19 patients, ensuring bed capacity for when many more people contract the virus. This new temporary ward is now 90 percent complete, pending the installation of some medical equipment. It will be opened on 30 March, with 100 beds and 50 medical staff working there.

There are now 12 patients with COVID-19 in UbonRatchathani, plus 8,305 persons currently in 14-day self-isolation.

In Phitsanulok, the chief of Phitsanulok Municipality’s Office of the Permanent Secretary, Banterng Yuanhaew, led a team of officials and volunteers to clean up and convert the Paloma Hotel into a temporary hospital. The hotel’s 250 rooms are now reserved to accommodate COVID-19 patients. The conversion is scheduled to complete in 3 days.

In Chiang Mai, 50 soldiers from the 33rd Army Province, the 1st Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment have joined forces with some 50 vendors in Nong Hoi Market to clean up the market in Chaing Mai City, ensuring cleanliness and good hygiene to boost customer confidence. The military units have distributed face masks to vendors. (NNT)











