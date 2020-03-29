Thailand has 109 new COVID-19 cases, another death related to diabetes, high cholesterol

BANGKOK, March 28 – Thailand recorded 109 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections and one more death with the total rising to 1,245 cases.







The Public Health Ministry reported the figures and pointed out that local cases spread to 57 provinces.

The local cases included 1,139 hospitalized patients, 17 of whom were seriously ill. One hundred other patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The death toll rose by one to six.

The latest death was a woman aged 55 who had suffered from diabetes and high cholesterol. She had been admitted to a hospital on March 23 with severe pneumonia and breathing difficulty.

All 17 seriously ill patients were depending on ventilators. Twelve of them stayed at hospitals under the supervision of the Public Health Ministry and five others were in other provinces. They are 31-76 years old.

Eight new patients arrived from other countries consisting of six Thai people, a Ukrainian and a Portuguese. Seven new patients worked closely with foreigners. They are masseuses, spa staff, chefs and ornament salespersons. Two new patients are medical personnel. (TNA)











