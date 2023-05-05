Thailand postpones tourism fee collection until September

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that the implementation of the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) has been postponed from June to September 1, 2023, to ensure a smooth and efficient TTF system.

According to Phiphat, discussions with airlines are ongoing to determine the appropriate collection method in accordance with the rules of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).







The TTF, to be collected from foreign tourists entering Thailand by air, land, or sea, aims at generating funds to support the tourism industry. The government has set the fee at 300 baht per person, with half of the proceeds to be used for promoting domestic tourism, while the other half will be used for tourism development and support.







Phiphat stated that the postponement of the TTF implementation date will allow sufficient time for the government to ensure that the TTF system operates smoothly and effectively. The government is working closely with airlines to determine the most suitable method for collecting the TTF in accordance with the IATA. (NNT)















