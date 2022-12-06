Thailand Post introduces its new Digital Post ID service

Thailand Post has introduced a new way of digitally addressing mail recipients with its new Digital Post ID service, using digital codes instead of written addresses.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said Digital Post ID implements a coordinates-based system similar to GPS, allowing postal operators to get a precise location of the delivery destination.







The Digital Post ID is also capable of accounting for verticality so postal workers know if the recipient lives on a high floor.

Thailand Post is set to pilot the new service early next year, with the national rollout expected to take place in 2024.







Thailand Post CEO Dhanant Subhadrabandhu explained that the QR code-based system could in the future be printed on mail and packages sent via Thailand Post, replacing written recipient names and addresses entirely.

According to the Thailand Post CEO, each code assigned to a particular shipment will be single-use, thereby helping protect the personal information of customers. (NNT)

































