Thailand policy interest rate unchanged at 0.5% while economy recovery signs volatile

Bangkok – The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously resolved to maintain the policy interest rate at 0.5% annually.







Titanun Malikamas, secretary to the MPC, said the committee reached the unanimous decision to support the recovery of the economy that remained highly uncertain.

According to him, the committee viewed that the impacts of the new COVID-19 wave were not as heavy as those of the first wave. Besides, the government introduced quick and relevant economic stimulus measures and exports improved.





The Thai economy was growing slower than earlier anticipated and its recovery remained highly volatile. In short term, it would depend on control over the new COVID-19 wave. In long term, it would be based on the return of visitors, the efficacy and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and support from the government, Mr Titanun said.

The new COVID-19 wave made the labor market more fragile and the numbers of jobless people and virtually jobless people were likely to grow for a short period, he said. (TNA)













