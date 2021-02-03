84-year-old Thai man attacked by a young American in San Francisco, USA

BANGKOK – The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Thai people in the United States to watch out for criminals following the death of an elderly Thai man who was attacked by a young suspect.







Thanee Saengrat, the spokesman, said the 84-year-old Thai man was attacked on Anza Vista Road in San Francisco on Jan 28. A young American ran into him and knocking him down to the ground. The elderly was seriously injured and died at a hospital later.

Local police arrested two suspects on Jan 30. One is a 19-year-old man and the other is a 20-year-old woman. They were being questioned.

On the same day, a few other elderly Asians were attacked and robbed in San Francisco.







“The Consulate-General helps the family of the dead man in processes including the return of his ashes back to Thailand in response to the family’s intention,” Mr Thanee said.

The Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles already warned Thai people in San Francisco and nearby areas to always take precautions especially in crime-prone areas, he said. (TNA)













