Thailand plans visa-free deal with EU

Thailand is pushing for plans to enhance its international relations and tourism sector as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced receiving support from France for a visa-free agreement with Schengen area countries. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris, discussions also covered accelerating a free trade agreement with the European Union.







The announcement came after the two leaders’ joint press conference, where the potential visa-free initiative was discussed as a post-2024 European Parliament election agenda. The agreement, if approved, is expected to increase tourism and business opportunities between Thailand and the 27 Schengen countries, promoting closer cooperation across various sectors.

In addition to tourism, the two leaders discussed military cooperation and the forthcoming Thailand-EU free trade negotiations, expected to conclude within 18 months. The inclusion of Thai silk in the French fashion industry was also highlighted as a potential area of collaboration.







Srettha’s meetings with executives from over 20 leading French companies spanned various industries, from automotive to clean energy and fashion. Talks between the Thai premier and Formula 1 executives also opened the possibility of Thailand hosting a Grand Prix, potentially by 2027. (NNT)































