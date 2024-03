H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, prime Minister, inspected the Guards of Honour upon arrival at Berlin for the official visit as the guest of the German government during 12-13 March 2024.

The prime Minister’s visit, which closely follows the German Federal President’s official visit to Thailand in January 2024, reaffirms the long-standing Thai-German partnership, as well as opportunities to further enhance the multi-faceted cooperation. (MFA)