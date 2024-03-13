Goats dressed in cowboy costume in Trang

A group of goat farmers organized a goat costume competition, vying for the trophy for the first time in Trang province on Monday.

Owners dressed their goats as cowboys, focusing not only on their beauty but also on their good health and intelligence.

At the Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Learning Center in Kantang District, Trang Province, goat farmers organized the first-ever costume competition for goats.







Goat owners sent a total of 9 goats to compete, with an additional “People’s Choice” award up for grabs. Each goat was dressed in various themes such as action movie stars, cowboy, and sweet styles. Some goats carried a knife, a comb, and a hairband, strutting before the judges to score points for robustness, beauty, and special abilities.

If the goat owner dressed in the same theme as the goat and displayed outstanding showmanship, both the goat and owner received the trophy.

After the competition, the winner was announced: a male goat numbered 7, named “Handsome Boy,” aged 5 months, owned by Mr. Da-ar Wangso, 69 years old, who came in a cowboy theme along with its caretaker.







Mr. Da-ar said that the goat’s mother died shortly after it was born. He nursed and fed the goat with milk since it was five days old. The goat followed him wherever he went. When it was young, it was allowed to stay in his house, but now it stays in the farm.

Today’s winning made him very happy, and he plans to feed it well with the prize money. If someone wants to buy it, he’ll sell it for 5,000 baht but insists it cannot be slaughtered. (TNA)

































