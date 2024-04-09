Thailand plans to work with all sectors to support peace in Myanmar

In response to the escalating situation in Myanmar, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has convened an urgent meeting with key agencies to discuss Thailand’s approach. During the gathering, the prime minister announced Thailand’s commitment to coordinating efforts to establish peace and stability in Myanmar as quickly as possible. Alongside these diplomatic efforts, Thailand plans to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the unrest.







The meeting tabled Thailand’s plans to work with all sectors to support peace in Myanmar and to offer humanitarian assistance to those in need. The premier affirmed that preparations are in place to manage any potential impacts on Thailand, including aspects related to border trade. Srettha also took to social media to highlight the importance of the situation in Myanmar for Thailand. He stressed that the focus of Thailand’s policy towards Myanmar is to foster peace and stability for the mutual benefit of both nations’ populations.







To streamline these efforts, a specialized task force will be formed, primarily overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the Secretary-General of the National Security Office participating. The formation of the unit is expected to enhance the efficiency of Thailand’s response to the political, social, and economic challenges arising from the Myanmar situation. (NNT)





























