Thailand approves Myanmar flights for humanitarian reasons

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin clarified the landing of a passenger plane from Myanmar at Mae Sod Airport.

He stated that it was a special diplomatic flight for civilian passengers and goods, explicitly not for military or weaponry purposes. The approval followed strict regulations, focusing on humanitarian aid for the injured or refugees, without involving military personnel or armaments.







Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jakkapong Sangmanee, elaborated on the flight’s approval, emphasizing its civilian nature and humanitarian intent. He assured that the operation was managed transparently, adhering to diplomatic norms without facilitating military movements or armament transportation.

Thanawat Sirikul, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Thailand’s dedication to managing border incidents with preparedness for any unrest. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s hope for Myanmar’s return to peace and outlined measures for refugee care, firmly excluding weapon entry into Thailand. The Thai government remains vigilant, ready to act to secure the nation’s peace and citizen safety.







The planned flights from Myanmar for April 8 and 9 were canceled. The Thai government plans to review the situation and determine next steps to safeguard Thailand’s interests while ensuring border peace, adhering to humanitarian principles without bias. (NNT)































