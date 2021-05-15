Thailand plans to vaccinate about two million students at school and college levels

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation is working on a plan to vaccinate students at all levels, as well as people who reside near universities.

Minister Anek Laothammatas said there are about two million students, at both school and college levels, who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ministry is preparing to offer vaccination at selected campuses, while people living nearby will also be welcome to get inoculated.







He said all vaccines registered in Thailand are effective against COVID-19 and have rarely caused side-effects. So far more than two million doses have been administered with no related fatalities, while people are dying from COVID-19 every day.

The minister pointed out that, while the number of new infections is still climbing, the best strategy to beatCOVID-19 is for as many people to get vaccinated as possible. (NNT)























