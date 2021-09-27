Thailand plans nationwide COVID-19 vaccine units for students aged 12-18

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has undertaken a pilot project, vaccinating 2,295 students in the risk group of those with any of seven diseases, among more than 5,000 students who have registered for inoculation.







The students, including 1,681 who received their first dose and 614 who received their second, were given the Pfizer vaccine at the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Nawamintrathirat University. No side-effects were reported.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said the government is preparing to inoculate more than 4.5 million students aged 12-18 with the Pfizer vaccine.



The Ministry of Education is currently surveying the number of students, with parental consent, before opening vaccine units in the areas of the educational institutions in each province. Schools must send information to provincial education offices by Sunday. Provincial education offices will prepare the provincial list, to send to the Bureau of Integrated Education Affairs on Tuesday. (NNT)



























