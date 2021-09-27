Pattaya rescue volunteers open coffee shop

Pattaya marine-rescue volunteers have opened a coffee shop that is both the team’s Jomtien Beach base and helps fund their mission.

Called “Rescue Coffee,” the Jomtien Beach Road shop is where members of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s marine rescue squad hang out.







Volunteer Suttipong Boonmachai said he got the idea to open the coffee shop from Israeli squad advisor Tamia Ron, who told him about low rental rates available near the beach during the current coronavirus outbreak.

He decided that a part of the profits from the shop would go to support the squad’s expenses, such as fuel and travel costs.



The shop quickly gained a following not only among rescue volunteers, but doctors and journalists, all of whom get special discounts. Suttipong said some foreigners have wandered in to watch the sunset.

Suttipong said he and the staff pay a lot of attention to the taste of the coffee served, which is made from a variety of beans. Rescue Coffee also serves cakes and other drinks.































