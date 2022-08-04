Thailand Pavilion among the most visited at EXPO 2022 FloriadeAlmere, Netherlands

The Thailand Pavilion at the International Horticultural Exposition (EXPO 2022 FloriadeAlmere), being held from 14 April to 9 October 2022 in Almere, Netherlands, ranks among the top three most-visited attractions.

Thailand, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is organizing the special event “Thailand National Day,” as part of Thailand Week, with many Thai cultural activities, from 28 July to 3 August.







The event is meant to celebrate the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King MahaVajiralongkornPhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X), 28 July, and to show to the world Thailand’s potential for horticultural development.



The Thailand Pavilion is divided into several sections, such as those presenting information about Thailand, diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Netherlands, the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG Model), the cultural products of Thailand (CPOT), and Thai herbal products.



Thailand was selected to host the International Horticultural Exposition from 1 November 2026 to 14 March 2027 in UdonThani province, which is expected to draw 3.6 million visitors. (PRD)

































