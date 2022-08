To help travelers untangle the noodle bowl of different cross-border traveling measures, Thailand, as the host of APEC2022, has pushed forward an initiative to set up a one-stop “APEC Information Portal” to consolidate cross-border travel regulations in the region and provide travelers with access to reliable information. The portal is expected to launch in August.

Stay tuned to www.apec2022.go.th for more news about the APEC information portal. (PRD)