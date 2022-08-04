Two researchers from Thailand awarded 2022 APEC-Australia Women in Research Fellowship

The 2022 APEC-Australia Women in Research Fellowship has been supported by the Australian Government and implemented by the Australian APEC Study Center.
The two Thai female researchers who have been granted the fellowships are:
- Dr. Duangkamon Baowan
Host Institution: University of Newcastle
Project Title: Mathematical Model for Interaction Energy of Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Dr. Kwanjira Kaewfak
Host Institution: Western Sydney University
Project Title: The Risks and Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccine Cold Chain Management (PRD)