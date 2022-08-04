Two researchers from Thailand awarded 2022 APEC-Australia Women in Research Fellowship

The 2022 APEC-Australia Women in Research Fellowship has been supported by the Australian Government and implemented by the Australian APEC Study Center.

The two Thai female researchers who have been granted the fellowships are:

Dr. Duangkamon Baowan

Host Institution: University of Newcastle

Project Title: Mathematical Model for Interaction Energy of Magnetic Nanoparticles

Dr. Kwanjira Kaewfak

Host Institution: Western Sydney University

Project Title: The Risks and Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccine Cold Chain Management (PRD)

































