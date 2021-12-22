‘Thailand Pass’ temporarily suspended while those received QR Code can enter

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered temporarily suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new TEST&GO and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from 22 December, 2021, citing the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the country.







Travellers who have already received a Thailand Pass QR code (approximately 200,000 applicants) will be allowed to enter Thailand under the existing conditions of the scheme they have registered. However, the government will introduce new measures for contact tracing and will ensure all travellers be tested 2 times using the RT-PCR method. The second testing will take place at government-designated facilities (no additional cost).



New registration for Thailand Pass under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST&GO) and Living in the Blue Zone Sandbox programmes will no longer be accepted, starting from 22 December, 2021 until further notice. Applicants who have registered, but have not received their QR Code must wait for their Thailand Pass to be considered / approved. Once approved, they can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.







Registration for Thailand Pass under the Phuket Sandbox programme and Happy Quarantine remain open, but the government will be reviewing the situation periodically.

Kindly note the information is to serve as reference only. It is especially important to check in regularly on www.tatnews.org to stay current on what remains a very fluid and fast changing situation. (TAT)



























