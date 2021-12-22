Driver injured as truck plows into house in Pattaya

A pickup truck driver was hurt when he crashed into a noodle shop and through a neighboring house wall in Pattaya.

The unidentified man in his 40s suffered unspecified injuries after being trapped in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Vigo around 5 a.m. Dec. 21 at the accident scene near the Mahachon Market on Soi Chaiyapornwithi.







No one in the house was injured. The homeowner told police everyone was sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of the Toyota crashing through their outer wall.

Another witness reported seeing the truck heading toward the railway-parallel road when it lost control, crashed into the noodle shop before careening into the adjacent wall.



























