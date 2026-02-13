Prime Minister Anutin registers marriage with wife Jaa Thananon in private home ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul officially registered his marriage with his wife, Jaa Thananon Niramit, in a warm and private ceremony at his residence on Friday morning, Feb 13, before carrying out his official duties.

The prime minister invited officials from the Dusit District Office to his private home to complete the marriage registration. The ceremony was witnessed by close family members, including his daughter Nayapak Charnvirakul, his son Seranee Charnvirakul, and Athasit Sampantharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.







The date is considered auspicious, as February 13 falls on what is traditionally known as Wan Thongchai and Wan Athibodi. According to astrological beliefs, it also marks the movement of Saturn out of the Leo and Aquarius zodiac signs.

This marriage registration marks the third marriage in the prime minister’s life and was described as a simple and heartfelt occasion shared among family members.



































