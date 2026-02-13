Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai hold coalition talks as post-election government takes shape

BANGKOK, Thailand – Leaders from the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party met on Friday to discuss forming a coalition government following the general election held on Feb. 8. The talks signal a potential alliance as Bhumjaithai seeks to solidify its majority in the House of Representatives.







The Pheu Thai delegation, led by prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat, arrived at Bhumjaithai headquarters at 2:57 p.m. They were greeted by Bhumjaithai leader and current Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The delegation also included prime ministerial candidate Suriya Juangroongruangkit, secretary-general Prasert Jantararuangtong, and party executive Phumtham Wechayachai.

Bhumjaithai was represented by prime ministerial candidate Sihasak Phuangketkeow and secretary-general Chaichanok Chidsob. The atmosphere was described as “warm and smooth,” with leaders seen exchanging smiles and traditional Thai greetings as they moved to a private office for formal discussions.

The talks focused on policy alignment and collaborative frameworks for the incoming administration. Both parties emphasized that no specific conditions have been set yet, as they are waiting for the Election Commission (EC) to finalize and certify the official results.

The meeting comes as Bhumjaithai emerged as the projected winner of the election with over 190 seats. Pheu Thai currently ranks third in unofficial counts with 74 seats. Under Thai law, the EC must certify the results within 60 days. (TNA)



































