‘Thailand Pass’ replacing Certificate of Entry (COE) from November 1

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan is confident that replacing the Certificate of Entry (COE) system with the ‘Thailand Pass’ system will greatly contribute to the increasing number of foreign tourists when the country reopens on November 1.

The Tourism Minister boasted a significant rise in hotel bookings under the Phuket Sandbox scheme for November now that travelers from 45 countries and one territory will be allowed to enter the country without quarantine.







However, visitors need to provide a negative test for COVID-19 before traveling and take a COVID-19 test on arrival and wait in an approved hotel for the results. After they have been cleared, they will be allowed to travel freely in the country.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Thailand Pass system is web-based and designed to make the documentation process for people entering Thailand more efficient. This system collects both travel and health information and will help facilitate the filing of TM6 and T8 forms.



The system also applies to people who have not been vaccinated or have received just one shot of Covid vaccine and are entering Thailand under the alternative quarantine program.

As Thailand is transitioning from the Certificate of Entry (COE) to the ‘Thailand Pass’ system, hotel refunds for any 7-day booking are eligible for those unable to apply for Thailand Pass in time. Travelers from the 45 countries and one territory exempted from quarantine, who booked their accommodations prior to the commencement of the quarantine exemption scheme, are advised to contact their hotels for a full refund. The government has already notified hotel operators regarding this eligibility. (NNT)

































