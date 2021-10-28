Thai Chamber of Commerce sees country’s reopening as main economic drive in Q4

The Modern Trade Sentiment Index (MTSI) in the third quarter of 2021 shows signs of an economic rebound, while the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce believes the country reopening on 1 November will drive a 0.3% growth in the last quarter.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) said the latest business confidence index stood at 47.1 points in Q3, which is indicative of a recovery thanks to the relaxation of COVID-19 measures.







The UTCC said the easing of lockdown has allowed businesses to resume operations, while the government’s economic stimuli from co-pay campaigns, subsidy campaigns, payouts, and the plan for a country reopening to international visitors on 1 November will help bring more cash flow to the country’s economy.

UTCC President Thanawat Polvichai suggested the government should provide soft loans to business operators affected by the new wave of COVID-19 and the flood disaster.



The UTCC expects Thailand to receive 100,000-200,000 international tourists at the initial stage of the reopening, which will contribute to a 0.3% economic growth in the final quarter. (NNT)



























