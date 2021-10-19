Thailand Pass and Entry-Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: When will the COE be terminated and replaced with the Thailand Pass System?

A: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been cooperating with the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to develop the “Thailand Pass” system, a web-based system for Thai and foreign travellers to fill in their travel and health information and upload the related documents before travelling.







The purpose of the system is to support the “Ease of Traveling” policy, which will be implemented after the reopening of the country. This system could replace the issuance of the COE and shorten the process of filing information and uploading travellers’ documents before visiting Thailand.



Regarding the vaccination certification, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will be responsible for giving the approval through the back-office system. As of now, Thailand has received the public key infrastructure (PKI) of the vaccine certificate from over 30 countries and has been preparing for the examination procedure.







Travellers can also fill in their information of the T8 Form Health Questionnaire and TM6 Immigration Form through the Thailand Pass system.

The Thailand Pass system will be ready to operate and replace the COE system approximately on 1 November, 2021. However, the COE will continue to be used for certain groups of travellers; such as, patients who need to stay in Alternative Hospital Quarantine (AHQ), which need to be approved in advance for preparation, travellers who cross a land border, and travellers who travel as a group or by yachts and cruise ships.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it would provide further details on this matter as soon as information becomes available. (TAT)



























