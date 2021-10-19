Floods inundate ancient 1,300-year-old reclining Buddha temple in northeast Thailand

Continuous heavy precipitation has partially inundated the 1,300-year-old reclining Buddha in Muang Sema Historical Park in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Measured at 13.30 metres long and 2.80m high, the Dvaravati-style sandstone image is believed to date back to the 7th Century CE. It is said to be the longest and oldest reclining Buddha statue in Thailand.







The floodwater caused by a mountain runoff flowed into the temple and flooded the ancient reclining Buddha. The water rose halfway up the Buddha image.

District officials rushed to pump out water from the temple ground, saying it would take a couple of days. (NNT)















































