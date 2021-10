On October 17, Rotarians from the Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International led by Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter and Past President Dr. Margret Deter visited the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huay Yai near Pattaya where they organized a grand birthday party for children born in October.

They brought along many gifts which they distributed to the children including food products, including yoghurt and fruits.