Thailand partners with Netflix to create interactive travel guide for tourists to visit attractive locations

Thai authorities have partnered with Netflix to create an interactive travel guide for tourists to visit attractive locations in Thailand through films and shows on the streaming service.

Netflix is partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) have come together to develop “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” – the first of its kind in the kingdom.







The guide will showcase some of Thailand’s breathtaking locations that have been featured in popular films and shows on Netflix. It will also offer recommendations for unique experiences in the surrounding areas that will allow visitors to enjoy the nation’s natural wonders, gastronomic offerings, rich culture, and diverse heritage. Moreover, the guide will provide useful travel advice and fascinating facts to enhance visitors’ experiences.

The “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” is expected to add value and inspiration to every destination as well as draw quality tourists with special interests, such as fans of films and television series.







The initiative is in line with the “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign and aims to provide tourists with useful information and recommendations while planning their trips or during their journeys in the kingdom. The guide will also promote Thai tourism and culture on an international stage. (NNT)



























