Thailand opens more channels to report election fraud

The Election Commission (EC) is taking steps to prevent election law violations, such as by setting up channels for people to report instances of fraud and cheating. These reports will then be investigated by EC-appointed committees, which aim to ensure that the May 14 election stays transparent and legitimate.

The EC has established several committees to investigate or probe incidents, carry out intelligence work, and prevent and suppress corruption. They are also expanding channels for people to report incidents or leads related to election fraud, while working with other agencies to prevent and suppress violations.







To facilitate the measures, 128 investigative committees have been established to investigate election-related complaints, while 88 intelligence and information teams will gather information at both the central and local levels. 400 rapid response teams are also being assembled to prevent and suppress fraud, as well as respond to violations. Operating across all 77 provinces, they will have the authority to make arrests and detain violators.







The EC has also set up a coordination center for investigative affairs, which can receive reports of election fraud incidents and leads. Members of the public can report to the center by calling 02-141-8579, 02-141-8858 and 02-141-8860 or via the Pineapple Eyes mobile application, available on both iOS and Android. (NNT)















