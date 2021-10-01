Thailand opens focusing on economy, quality tourism and safety for all

The economic committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has given its stamp of approval to a program supporting employment among SMEs and a scheme to reopen the nation to tourism.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the fourth meeting of 2021 of the CCSA’s economic body via video conference, stating that economic and tourism stimulation must be continuous and address the needs of the private sector. He underlined that the government needs new revenue streams and called for a focus on quality tourism and safe travel within the country, noting that his visits with the public have revealed that many groups are in need of aid on matters such as household debt, skilled labor or even outdated laws that are restricting progress.







Acknowledging that the post COVID-19 world will be one of high competition, he asked all state agencies to move beyond simple compensation and financial relief to more beneficial development aimed at self-sufficiency. The PM said he wants to see a complete transformation of the nation and explained that government programs to do with basic and digital infrastructure are not about achieving short term results but long term sustainability.

The meeting went on to approve in principal, a program to maintain employment among SMEs and an approach to reopening international tourism in the nation with adherence to government policies. The latter scheme envisions Phuket as a world class destination and involves the “Visit Thailand 2022, Now Even More Amazing Thailand Has It All” campaign.







Following the meeting, the PM said that his administration is committed to remedying economic problems as well as the current flood problem to alleviate the burden on the public, outlining programs to do with employment, business rehabilitation, credit provision and debt suspensions as well as travel projects such as the Phuket Sandbox, which has returned some revenue to the Kingdom. He indicated the state’s focus is on maintaining employment and creating new jobs to address both unemployment and vacancies in industries. While accepting the need for foreign laborers, he said he also wants Thai nationals to have work, especially in modern factories. (NNT)





























