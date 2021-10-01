Thailand requires only 7 days quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign arrivals

The quarantine time for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Thailand, including pilot reopening destinations through the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) system, will be reduced from 14 to 7 days, starting from Friday (1 October, 2021).

7-day Quarantine

For travellers who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organization (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date, they are required to present the vaccine certificate (either the original or a printed copy) at the point of entry into Thailand.

During the quarantine, they are required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second before finishing the quarantine period on Day 6-7.







10-day Quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated, and who arrive in Thailand by air will be required to enter a 10-day quarantine, and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 8-9.

14-day Quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated, and who arrive in Thailand by land will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine, and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 12-13.

In order to be eligible to enter in Thailand, vaccinated international travellers still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry.





These include a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate, a COVID-19 health insurance policy, confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Interested vaccinated foreign tourists are recommended to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for more details.





























