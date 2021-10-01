Pattaya offers vaccination services for non-Thai citizens

Non-Thai Citizens Vaccination

Program: Pfizer (1st dose) + Pfizer (2nd dose)

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya invites foreign residents to choose an appropriate vaccine within the following criteria:

Non-Thai citizens age 40 years and over

OR

Having at least one of the following underlying medical conditions:

Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) Coronary artery diseases (CAD) Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage) Cerebrovascular diseases Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy Diabetes Obesity (weight > 100 kg. or BMI > 35 kg/m²)







To ensure your eligibility, you will need to present your Medical Certificate from an Authorized Hospital showing your medical condition which meets the above criteria.

OR

Non-Thai pregnant woman with gestational age at least 12 weeks or over

AND

Has never received any other COVID-19 vaccine.

Remarks:

This survey is only to ascertain the number and type of vaccines needed. Since the supply of vaccines is controlled by the government, the hospital cannot specify the number and vaccine type including the date and time of vaccination.

The hospital will contact you via the provided mobile number once the vaccine is available and will allocate vaccines in numerical order.

In this survey, you can select your preferred vaccination program as per link below from 29 September – 6 October 2021 only.

Survey link: https://forms.gle/xPRR5CoY3NMAc2Z89



































