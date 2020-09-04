Thailand online shopping growth continues, farmers market shares great opportunities

Most consumers buy goods online during the pandemic, a survey conducted by the Commerce Ministry showed.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pimchanok Vonkorporn, director-general of trade policy and strategy office, said that a survey on spending habits and online shopping was conducted in August among 8,163 respondents nationwide.

It found that 70.6 per cent of consumers surveyed purchased goods online. Most of these online shoppers or 85.7 per cent spent not over 3,000 baht per month.

She said the survey showed that consumers nowadays focus on convenience in shopping. Cheap prices and varieties of products also support online sales.

Most respondents or 44.7 per cent buy goods on popular marketplaces, Lazada and Shopee, followed by 26.6 per cent who went to leading retailers such as Lotus, Big C, Watson and Robinson and 17.7 per cent shoppers buy goods, sold on Facebook.

She said the Commerce Ministry has policies to support farmers to be engaged in e-commerce to increase sales volume as it is estimated that the market share value of online trade platforms was not so much at only10 per cent, compared to offline trading value.

Moreover, she added domestic logistics cost is rather high, compared to goods prices and some entrepreneurs do not have access to online platforms, so the ministry is working to remove these obstacles, she said. (TNA)











