101 days without domestic case in Thailand, two returnees found infected in quarantine

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday reported two more cases of coronavirus disease in state quarantine over a 24-hour period, the 101st day without any domestic case in Thailand since May.







The CCSA said one of the new cases was a 22-year-old male student, who arrived from Indonesia on Aug 20 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Chonburi province and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Tuesday.







The other was a 23-year-old female worker who arrived from the US on Aug 21 and was quarantined in Bangkok. Her infection was found by her second test on Tuesday.

Both new cases are asymptomatic. Meanwhile, three patients have recovered and been discharged.

The number of confirmed cases in Thailand stands at 3,427. Of these, 92 are in hospital and 3,277 have recovered and been discharged. The death toll remains unchanged at 58 since June 2. (TNA)











