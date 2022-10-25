Thailand on alert for Ebola since September outbreaks in Africa

The Public Health Ministry has heightened its alert for Ebola at the international communicable disease control checkpoints since September due to its outbreaks in Africa, according to a government spokeswoman.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the alert was raised as Ebola was spreading in Africa and since September there have been about 90 cases in Uganda and 44 of them died.







“Although cases are not high and the World Health Organization has not declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the Thai Ministry of Public Health is not reckless. It is following the situation of the disease closely and has heightened measures at international disease checkpoints since September. This is because Ebola is a dangerous communicable disease,” Ms Traisuree said.







“All arrivals from Uganda must register with checkpoints of international communicable disease control before entering Thailand,” the deputy government spokeswoman said.

She said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered public health officials to apply the screening and preventive measures that they used with COVID-19 to cope with Ebola. With experiences of all countries during the past three years of COVID-19 outbreaks, they should be able to contain Ebola and protect the global tourism. (TNA)





































