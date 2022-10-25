Phuket welcomes ‘Spectrum of the Sea’ Asia’s largest cruise ship first return in 3 years

Tourism activities in Thailand continue to recover from implications caused by the pandemic. Phuket province welcomed Asia’s largest cruise ship named ‘Spectrum of the Sea’ for a one-day stop, making this the ship’s first return to the island in three years.

Tourists aboard Spectrum of the Sea made a day trip in Phuket, as the largest cruise ship in Asia docked off Patong beach, sending some 800 visitors for a day excursion on the island.

Provincial governor Narong Woonciew was there to personally welcome the visitors.







Spectrum of the Sea is the largest cruise ship in operation in Asia. This Quantum Ultra class cruise ship is operated by Royal Caribbean International, a U.S.-based cruise operator.

Meanwhile, Nantasiri Ranasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, said this is the first cruise ship visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship on this voyage carries 4,594 passengers from 55 countries around the world, with most passengers onboard coming from Singapore, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia.







Director Nantasiri said Phuket province and its attractions are well prepared to welcome tourists aboard cruise ships.

The TAT hopes this visit from Spectrum of the Sea will help make Phuket a popular port for other cruise ship operators. Photos from Singapore Cruise Society Website (NNT)



































